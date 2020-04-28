NORTH LOUP — Maxine E. “Micki” Mallery, 78, of North Loup, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home in North Loup.
In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. Inurnment will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to AseraCare Hospice or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 87, North Loup, NE 68859.
Maxine Emily was born Feb. 15, 1942, at Arcadia, the middle child of seven born to John and Eleanor (Wardyn) Kaslon. The Kaslon family moved to Loup City where Micki received her education and graduated from Loup City High School in 1960.
Following high school, Micki attended Grand Island School of Beauty and received her diploma in 1962.
On Nov. 17, 1962, Micki was united in marriage to Rollin Mallery at Loup City. Shortly after exchanging their vows, the couple moved to Elba. In 1963, they purchased a home in North Loup where they welcomed their three children, Kathy, Steve and Mike.
Micki owned and operated “The Stylette” beauty salon out of her home until 2019. She enjoyed time with family and friends until the time of her passing.
She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church; Valley County Craft Club and Red Hat Society. Micki enjoyed cooking, cake and cookie decorating, gardening and crafting.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Rollin of North Loup; a daughter and son-in-law, Katherine and Garry Lundstedt of Fort Collins, Colo; two sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Angela Mallery of Bixby, Okla., and Michael and Michaela Mallery of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Clarence and Betty Kaslon, Carl Kaslon, Frank and Janet Kaslon and Michael and Kyla Kaslon; and a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and David Speck.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Tyler Lundstedt; and a sister, Marge Woody.