CAIRO — Michelle Lee Pollock, 45, of Cairo, previously of Grand Island, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Service and celebration of Michelle’s life will be 11 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial of ashes will be in Grand Island City Cemetery.
There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Face masks would be appreciated.
Michelle was born Sept. 25, 1974, in Grand Island to James H. and Jacqueline K. (Reher) Pollock. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1996.
Michelle liked to stay busy and was employed at several places of business, including New Holland, Oriental Trading Co., Grand Generation Center and Mid Nebraska Individual Services.
She enjoyed being on the go, whether to family events or ‘just going somewhere.’ Her other enjoyments included crafts and painting ceramics, going to garage sales and playing games.
Michelle liked spending time with her family and extended family, especially playing with the grandchildren of her extended family. She had the gift of never forgetting someone’s name.
Those who will cherish Michelle’s memory include her mother, Jackie Pollock of Grand Island; two brothers, Eric (Kenda) Pollock of Cairo and their children — son, Matthew (Leanna) Pollock and son, Colt and daughter, Miranda Pollock; and Cornell (Michelle) Pollock of Cairo and their daughter, Brookli Pollock; her extended family with whom she lived for 12 years, Tabor and Michelle Spencer of Central City; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Pollock; paternal grandparents, Harold (Helen) Pollock; maternal grandparents, Hugo (Olga) Reher; aunts, Erlene Still and Luella Peterson; and uncles, Clayton Reher and Victor Reher.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.