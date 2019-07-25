Michele Larsen, 63

Michele D. Larsen, 63, of Grand Island died Friday, July 19, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 29, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial of ashes will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Family will be greeting friends an hour before service time.
Michele was born on Nov. 12, 1955, at Lincoln, the daughter of Harold and Twyla (Stoddard) Shafer. She graduated mid-term from Grand Island Senior High School in 1973. On Nov. 21, 1975, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Gary Larsen.
Throughout her life, Michele worked various jobs, but her passion was being a Realtor. She sold real estate from 1999 until her passing. She loved helping people find their dream homes. She was a previous member of the Grand Island Kennel Club, having raised AKC Siberian Huskies with Gary for many years, and had served as president for the Grand Island Board of Realtors, serving on many of the board-related committees, among many other accomplishments.
Michele was a jack-of-all-trades, as she loved sewing, cooking, baking, crafting and building any and everything she set her mind to — especially with her grandkids. She enjoyed good conversation, camping, boating, the mountains, listening to Queen’s music, Christmas, her dogs and granddogs, and loved to laugh. Her favorite pastime was spending time with family and spoiling them with her famous mashed potatoes.
Michele loved her family, friends and was the biggest cheerleader for her kids. Most of all, she loved being ‘Grandma Larsen’ to her beautiful grandkids. Michele was the best mother, wife, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend anyone could’ve ever asked for. Michele is loved more than words can ever say, and is now reunited with her love, Gary, in heaven.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Josh Larsen of Winter Haven, Fla., Andy Larsen of Lincoln and Sarah (Justin) Larsen Astrones of Grand Island; grandchildren, Lola, Chester and Avah; her brothers, Mike (Deb) Shafer, Mark (Cindy) States and Matt (Evelyn) States; her best friend, Dara Placke; and close cousin, Sandie Geis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; her parents, Harold Shafer and Twyla States; and parents-in-law, Harvey and Gladys Larsen.
