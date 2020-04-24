Michael Reilly, 78

Michael J. Reilly, 78, of Grand Island, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Lakeview Rehabilitation Center.
Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Michael was born Feb. 4, 1942, in Ames, Iowa, to Chauncey and Evelyn (Mingus) Reilly. He was raised and received his education in Ames as well.
Michael was married to Patricia Miller for 27 years. From this union, two children were born, Terry and Colleen.
He made a living as a beer truck driver and a donut maker. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and showing off his Corvette.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children; his grandchildren, Natasha, Niccole, Harley, Jett, Donald and Jacob; his step-grandchildren, Jayden, Jordyn and Keenan; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ed and Tom; and two sisters, Barb and Sarah.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jim; a sister, Lorraine; and a grandson, Tyler.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
