Michael ‘Mike’ Miner, 78

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NEBRASKA... WOOD RIVER NEAR ALDA AFFECTING HALL COUNTY && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE WOOD RIVER NEAR ALDA. * AT 6:45 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 11.7 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * AT 12.0 FEET...THERE IS EXTENSIVE FLOODING UPSTREAM OF THE GAUGE IN THE TOWN OF WOOD RIVER WHERE HOUSES ON THE NORTH SIDE OF TOWN WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD. &&