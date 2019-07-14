Michael ‘Mike’ Miner, 78

NAPLES, Fla. — Michael “Mike” R. Miner, 78, of Naples, Fla., passed into his eternal Heavenly home on Saturday, June 29, 2019, with family at his side.
Flowers will be placed on the alter at the First Presbyterian Church of Grand Island in memory of Mike for the July 21 service.
Mike was born on Oct. 11, 1941, in Grand Island to Max and Lorraine (Kelso) Miner. He attended Wasmer Elementary School and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1959. He then attended the University of Nebraska, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and earned a bachelor’s degree in business and administration.
Mike had a remarkable career in computer systems and information technology, where he advanced professional knowledge and experience in many different sectors of industry (chemical, aerospace, electronics, automotive) and enjoyed the opportunity travel across the United States and internationally. As a life-long car enthusiast, a highlighted accomplishment included working for Diamond-Star Motors in the 1980s to startup and commission a new state-of-the-art assembly plant in Normal, Ill. for manufacture of the Mitsubishi Eclipse, Eagle Talon and Plymouth Laser.
Following his retirement, Mike moved to Naples, Fla., to enjoy the warmer weather and Gulf Coast beaches. He enjoyed the company of his neighbors and beloved dogs, Daisy and Dolly, and continued to pursue passions in cars, real estate, and cooking and dining.
He is survived by his two children, Michael Miner of Oakland, N.J. and Patrick Miner of Baltimore, Md; four grandchildren, Justin, Miranda, Jacob and Ruby Miner; a sister, Judy (Miner) Goodman of Grand Island; a step-brother, Gordan Bainbridge of Grand Island; and a step-sister, Nancy (Bainbridge) Augustine of Hachensack, Minn. He is also survived by many other relatives and wonderful life-long friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Max and Louise (Bainbridge) Miner; his mother, Lorraine Miner; and a sister, Suzie (Miner) Hunt.