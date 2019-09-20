Michael Aringdale, 77

URBANDALE, Iowa — Michael Max Aringdale, 77, formerly of Grand Island, unexpectedly died on Sept. 18, 2019, at home in Urbandale, Iowa.
A visitation for friends and family will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, IA. A vigil service will begin at 2 p.m. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Michael was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Kearney to Max and Bette (Moul) Aringdale. He grew up in Hastings and graduated from Hastings High School where he was a stellar four-sport athlete. On Aug. 11, 1962, he was united in marriage to Susan Polski in Grand Island. They have lived in Des Moines area for the last 30 years. He worked as a sales manager for Robert’s Dairy for 45 years. He retired in 2011.
Michael was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers fan. He was a competitive Scrabble player and loved crosswords and sharing time with his family.
Michael is survived by his wife, Susan; his children and their spouses, Todd and Barbara Aringdale, Jake and Kristin Aringdale and Jill and Vince Jurgena; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Lynette Moul; and other beloved family members, including his niece and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Kenny Moul; and his treasured grandmother, Dids.
Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com. Memorial contributions may be directed the Urbandale Food Pantry.
Mike’s life was a true example of a caring heart and a hand always willing to support and help. Please do something kind in your own life to honor his memory.