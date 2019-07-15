CEDAR RAPIDS — Meta M. Mahoney, 91, of Cedar Rapids passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service at the church.
Meta Marie Mahoney, daughter of Eldon and Clare (Giles) Cary was born Jan. 31, 1928, at Wallace. She was baptized in Wallace, and confirmed in Greeley. She graduated from Greeley High School in 1946. Meta attended normal training and taught school at a rural school near Pibel Lake.
It was love at first sight when Meta spotted John “Jun” Mahoney Jr. at a dance in Cedar Rapids and she hoped he would ask her to dance; he did. On May 3, 1949, Meta was united in marriage to Jun at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The couple lived on a farm southeast of Cedar Rapids.
Meta was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, as well as serving as president and various offices on the altar society there. She also served on the Boone County District No. 30 School Board. Meta enjoyed playing cards, sipping coffee, reminiscing with her family, shopping, having her hair done and spending time at the farm. She was a great historian, and sharp as a tack her entire life.
Meta is survived by her sisters-in-law, Marilyn Nealon (Jack) of Texas and Katie Mahoney of Cedar Rapids; brother-in-law, Richard Mahoney (Jean) of Albion; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jun; brothers, Aaron “Bud” (Louise) and Gerald “Jerry”; sisters, Frances “Speed” Zeiger (Clarence), Clara “Clarabell” Vanderloop (Eugene), and Charlotte “Eulalia” Cunningham (Eldred); brothers-in-law, Robert (Katherine), James, and Gene (Carol) Mahoney; sister-in-law, Irene Mahoney; and nephew Ron Zeiger.
Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.