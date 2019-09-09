Mert Nietfeld, 75, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
A gathering of friends, family and fellow car enthusiasts will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home, followed by a final cruise on South Locust Street.
Mert was born in Grand Island on April 26, 1944, son of Rudolph and Lilian (Dankert) Nietfeld.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Victoria Nietfeld; children, Chris Nietfeld and Shelly (Chris) Anderson; grandchildren, Abbie (Dan) Cronin, Noah, Tate and Jade; great-granddaughter, Faith; brother, Roger Nietfeld; and sister, Jan Reichardt.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Condolences may be left for Mert’s family at www.giallfaiths.com.