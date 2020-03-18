Melvin Massey, 76

HASTINGS — Melvin E. Massey, 76, of Hastings passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service and burial will be planned at a later date. In honoring his wishes to be cremated, there will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Melvin was born Nov. 17, 1943, on a farm south of Oxford to Lloyd and Evelyn (Schroeder) Massey. He graduated from Bridgeport High School in Bridgeport. Melvin served in the Nebraska National Guard for six years. He married Jane Maruhn in 1967; they had two sons, Timothy E. Massey and Craig A. Massey.
Melvin worked for Fast Construction starting in 1967, and completed an apprenticeship. He started Hastings Masonry in 1975, retiring in 2016. Melvin was an accomplished bricklayer/mason. Some of the projects he completed were the stone floor in the Archway over Interstate 80, Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island, and the cattle/sheep arena and the Expo Center at the State Fairgrounds in Grand Island. He was an avid hunter and Husker fan.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Jane Massey of Hastings; two sons, Timothy Massey of Grand Island and Craig Massey of Colorado Springs, Colo.; his siblings and their spouses, Conrad and Teresa Massey of Cambridge, Barbara and Kenneth Pickenpaugh of Douglas, Wyo., Gary Massey of Albuquerque, N.M., and Linda Massey of Douglas, Wyo.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.