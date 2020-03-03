Melvin Glause, 93

Melvin Dale Glause, 93, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Grand Island.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the United Congregational Church. Pastor Steven Mitchell will officiate. Inurnment will follow with military honors rendered by United Veterans Honor Guard at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the United Congregational Church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Melvin was born May 24, 1926, at home in St. Libory, to John and Linda (Stelk) Glause. He grew up on the farm near St. Libory. When his dad got sick, the family moved to Denver, Colo., where Melvin graduated from Denver South High in 1944. His senior year he worked for Brea Drug Store.
After he graduated, they moved back to the St. Libory area. Melvin was drafted into the United States Army and served for four years. Following his honorable discharge, he began farming southwest of Worms, where he operated a Grade A dairy farm for 49 years. Once selling the dairy farm, Melvin switched to raising beef cattle and continued to farm. He shared his knowledge and love for the farm with his family, working alongside his son, Ron, and grandson, Nick. His interest always remained in farming and family.
Melvin was united in marriage to Phylis Zmek on March 21, 1952. She was laid to rest on April 12, 1954. On Nov. 1, 1959, he married DeAnna Wilson of Grand Island.
He is survived by his wife, DeAnna; a son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Linda Glause of St. Libory; a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Tom Carruth of St. Libory; his grandchildren and their spouses, Mandee and Pat Shupe of Grand Island, Trevor and Amanda Carruth of St. Libory, Bryce and Michell Carruth of Fremont, Nick and Ashley Glause of St. Libory, Kristen and Andre Trenhaile of Grand Island, and Mitchell Glause of Lincoln; seven great-grandchildren; his brother, John Glause of Chapman; two sisters, Betty Scheer of Chapman and Wanda Hershberger of Lincoln; a sister-in-law, Roberta Marler of Woodland Park, Colo.; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Phylis; his parents, John and Linda Glause; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
