OMAHA — Melquiades A. “Mel” Santos of Omaha, formerly of Central City, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Silver Ridge Memory Care in Gretna.
Private family services will be at the Central City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Melquiades was born Feb. 12, 1932, to Melquiades and Maria (Diaz) Santos in Cereté, Colombia. Mel grew up in Cereté, and graduated from high school there.
On April 28, 1952, Melquiades and Olivia Cardenas were married in Cereté. In 1964, they would immigrate to Kenesaw, where Mel worked as a self-employed carpenter. In 1975, Mel and Olivia moved to Central City where he continued his carpentry work. They remained in Central City until October of 2014, when they moved to Omaha.
Mel was cherished by his family as a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He lived his faith and was a lifelong Presbyterian.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Olivia of Omaha; his children and their spouses, Alicia Santos of North Carolina, Susana and Bill Harrington of Omaha, Niní and Bill Abbey of Colorado, and Gonzalo and Monica Santos of Connecticut; his grandchildren, Antonia, Casey (Taylor), Michael, Sara, Patrick, and Phillip; and one great-grandchild, Declan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and most of his large family.