Melinda L. Bellew, 80, of Grand Island passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Family will greet friends on Thursday for an hour, starting at 10 a.m., at All Faiths Funeral Home. A private family burial will take place later on Thursday at Grand Island City Cemetery.
Melinda was born March 8, 1940, to Everett and Evelyn (Dye) Benton, in Eureka, Kan., where she was later raised and received her education.
On Nov. 6, 1959, Melinda was united in marriage to Glen Eldon Bellew. The couple made their home in the Grand Island area in 1963. She spent time working for Plant Island Green House and then at Petersen Farm as a seasonal worker sorting corn.
For nearly 25 years, she made quilts for each family member moving into a new Habitat for Humanity home. Melinda was an avid quilter, and also made quilts for the Crisis Center and Cancer Treatment Center. When she could no longer quilt, she made hats for the Cancer Center and for multiple communities in need.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Robyn (Kenneth Kershner) Bellew of Grand Island; and sister, Barbara Olson of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Melinda was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Charles Benton; and sister, Joanne Chastain.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity or the Crisis Center, both in Grand Island.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.