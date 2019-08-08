Mayme Appel, 83

Mayme P. Appel, 83, of Grand Island died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Gary Smith will officiate. Interment will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery at Dannebrog, with a 1 p.m. committal service.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Curran Funeral Chapel. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Mayme was born July 13, 1936, in Dannebrog. She was the youngest daughter of Jens and Pauline (Nelson) Appel.
Mayme grew up in Dannebrog along with her siblings, David, Margaret and Veona. She graduated from Dannebrog High School in 1954. Mayme continued her education at Duchesne College in Omaha. In 1957, she moved to Grand Island. Mayme was office clerk for Rinder Printing Company, retiring in 1996 after working 32 years. In her retirement, Mayme was a part-time visitation and funeral assistant at Kleine Funeral Home and later at Curran Funeral Chapel.
Mayme was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, having served as Deacon, Elder, Treasurer, Stewardship Committee member, Prayer Chain Head, and a faithful choir member.
Mayme had a marvelous sence of humor, loved visiting and being with people, and treasured singing in the church choir. She enjoyed eating lunch and supper out with family and friends. She especially relished celebrating her birthday lunches weeks previous and continuing weeks after her birthday. She was an avid letter writer, corresponding weekly with her brother and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church.
Survivors of her immediate family include her brother, David Appel of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Others left to cherish her memory include her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and nephews.
Mayme is welcomed into heaven by her parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Veona and Milroy Harvey and Margaret Ann and George Kontos; and sister-in-law, Eileen Appel.
Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Mayme’s obituary.