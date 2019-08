Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 557 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA MERRICK IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA POLK YORK IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA ADAMS BUFFALO CLAY FILLMORE HALL HAMILTON KEARNEY NUCKOLLS THAYER WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AURORA, BLADEN, BLUE HILL, BOSTWICK, CENTRAL CITY, CLAY CENTER, DESHLER, EDGAR, EXETER, FAIRFIELD, FAIRMONT, GENEVA, GRAND ISLAND, HARVARD, HASTINGS, HEBRON, INAVALE, KEARNEY, MINDEN, NELSON, OSCEOLA, POLK, RED CLOUD, ROSEMONT, SHELBY, STROMSBURG, SUPERIOR, SUTTON, AND YORK.