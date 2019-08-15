AURORA — Maxine Carnes, 95, of Aurora passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Memorial Community Care.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Aurora United Methodist Church. The Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. Interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Aurora United Methodist Church. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Maxine Luree Carnes, the daughter of Richard Julius Bruno and Irma Irene (Lemmons) Fenster, was born at her parents’ farm in Marquette on May 26, 1924, and passed away in Aurora on Aug. 12, 2019, at the age of 95.
Maxine grew up in Marquette and graduated from Marquette High School. She did office work at the school, housework for the superintendent and helped out on the farm.
On June 10, 1943, she was united in marriage to Clyde Cecil Carnes. They made their home in Hamilton County, where they farmed. They had two children: Kenneth and Charlotte. Maxine was a clerk for the McDonalds Clothing Store for 18 years. She worked with Clyde in the office when he started the Aurora Sales Pavilion and cooked in the sale barns as he auctioneered. Clyde passed away on April 8, 1976. Maxine also provided in-home care and answered the phone for her son’s business, Carnes Real Estate, for a time.
Maxine enjoyed sewing, cooking, playing cards and dancing. In her younger years, Maxine was involved in the VFW Auxiliary, the SOS Club, G.I. Eagles Auxiliary and the Dorcas Circle at the United Methodist Church. Maxine lived in Marquette and around Aurora all of her life, except for some time in Wyoming with Charlotte and her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her four grandchildren, Ronda (Ron) Harding of Laramie, Wyo., Kendra (Jeff) Ostermeier of Grand Island, Cevin (Stacy) Imus of Gillette, Wyo., and K.C. (Kelle) Carnes of Brewster, N.Y.; great-grandchildren, Rylan and Robbie Harding, Katelyn (Brandon) Ostermeier Doxon and Eric Ostermeier, Rex and Rico Imus and Mya, Kye, Sydney and Hayley Carnes. She was blessed with her first great-great-grandchild in May of this year, Emery Charlotte Doxon. Maxine is also survived by her sister, Doris (Edgar) Rasmussen of Marquette; son-in-law, Ron (Vicki) Imus of Casper, Wyo.; daughter-in-law, Sue (Larry) Bengston of Aurora; many nieces and nephews; and endless friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dale, Wayne and Donald Fenster; husband, Clyde; son, Kenneth Carnes; daughter, Charlotte Imus; and infant grandson, Kris Carnes.