Maxon E. “Max” Stanislav, 71, of Grand Island went to his Heavenly home Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Evangelical Free Church. The Rev. Jeff McKearney will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Air Force and United Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to either Grand Island Citizen Advocacy or the GRACE Foundation.
Max was born on Aug. 23, 1947, at Central City, the son of Joe and Rosie (McMahon) Stanislav. He was raised and received his education in Central City. Upon graduating from Central City High School with the class of 1965, Max attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1967 having served in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1973.
Max began working for New Holland, a career that would span more than 40 years before his retirement. On Sept. 18, 1976, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Linda Power.
He was a member of the Evangelical Free Church and Riverside Golf Club, and also served as an advocate for the Grand Island Citizen Advocacy program. Max loved woodworking, hunting, fishing, golfing and sharing a good story with family and friends.
His memory will be cherished by his wife, Linda; his mother, Rosie Stanislav; two sisters, Jolene Anis and Marcia (Riley) George; and nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and an infant sister.