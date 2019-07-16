Max Staab, 87

ARCADIA — Max Dalbert Staab, 87, left his earthly life surrounded by his loving family on July 13, 2019, at his home in Arcadia.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the United Methodist Church in Arcadia with the Rev. Dr. Jeff Hale officiating. Burial will take place following the services in Lee Park west of Arcadia with military rites.

Due to the extreme heat, the family has asked that you wear cool, casual attire.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Arcadia Rescue Unit, Arcadia American Legion Post 251 or the Arcadia United Methodist Church.

Max was born Feb. 22, 1932, to Reuben and Opal (Bennett) Staab at their home south of Berwyn. His early education was at Happy Hollow in this same area and he graduated from Ansley High School in 1950. Max loved playing baseball with his brothers and cousins, and they made up most of the legion team. He was an avid golfer and in his later years of playing golf, belonged to the Central Nebraska Senior Golf League.

Max married Lola Sherbeck on July 13, 1952, at her home east of Westerville. In February 1953, he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1955. Following his service, the couple moved to Valentine and he worked for a rancher. In 1956, they moved to Mira Valley and he worked for Will Foth on his farm. In 1965, they moved to Arcadia after he purchased the welding shop from Ray Wooden. He added Reinke Pivot Sales which was later taken over by his daughter, Carolyn, and husband, Brad. After passing the welding business to his son, Bill, he continued to help out until two months prior to his death.

Max was a member of the Arcadia United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the Arcadia American Legion Post 251, past member of the Arcadia School Board and President of the National and Nebraska Blacksmith and Welders Association.

Max is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lola; his children and their spouses, Carolyn and Brad Sell, William and Teresa Staab, and Donna and Conn Pierson all of Arcadia, Penny and Dean Zauha of Norfolk, and Linda and Mike Johnson of Kearney; 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four brothers and sisters-in-law, Ed and Roberta of Clarksville, Tenn., Harry and Joan of Kearney, Rollie and Gloria of Ord and Larry and Priscilla of Crown Point, Ind; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Della and Dick Gehrt of Elm Creek and Phyllis Samp of Ansley; two sisters- and a brother-in-law, Patricia Staab of Kearney and Melissa and Sam Staab of Turner, Ore; and a brother- and sister-in-law, Gene and Jud Sherbeck of Ravenna.

Max was predeceased by his parents; a grandson, Wesley Sell; two brothers, Bernard and Charles “John”; and a brother-in-law, Andrew Sherbeck.