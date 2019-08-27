Max Cruikshank II, 76

ARCADIA — Max W. Cruikshank II, 76, of Arcadia passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home near Arcadia.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Arcadia United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dr. Jeff D. Hale will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcadia Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Arcadia United Methodist Church, the Arcadia Fire and Rescue Department or the Valley County Hospice.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Max was born to Max and Blanche (Dorsey) Cruikshank on Sept. 22, 1942, in Wauseon, Ohio. In 1947, Max’s parents moved back to Arcadia. His early education was at Hayes Creek School east of Arcadia and he graduated from Arcadia High School in 1960. Max then attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1965 and a Master of Science degree in 1967 in agricultural engineering.
Max married Janene Ritz on Dec. 27, 1964, in Arcadia. Upon graduation, Max and Janene moved to Union Grove, Wis., where Max was employed with Allis Chalmers in the operator control division. In 1970, they moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa. While there, Max was employed with Doerfer Corp. as a project leader of the agriculture and special machines division. In 1975, Max and Janene moved back to Arcadia to continue the family farm. They moved onto the homestead farm located northeast of town where they continued to farm until a couple months prior to his death.
Max was a member of the Arcadia United Methodist Church, a member and later club leader of the RKD 4-H Club, a past member of the Wisconsin and Iowa Jaycees, Arcadia School Board, FSA, Valley County Zoning, and Grandview Assisted and Independent Living Center. Max also held a Professional Engineering License in Iowa.
Max is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janene; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Linda of Arcadia and Dustin and Tammy of Valley; seven grandchildren, Chad, Garrett, Brittany, McKenna, Erika, Alexa and Trevor; three great-grandchildren, Corrinne, Gabriel and William; and his sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Bob Goodsell of Johnson City, Tenn.
Max was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Blanche.