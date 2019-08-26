ARCADIA — Max W. Cruikshank II, 76, of Arcadia passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at his home near Arcadia.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Arcadia United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dr. Jeff D. Hale will officiate. Burial will be in the Arcadia Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Arcadia United Methodist Church or the Arcadia Fire and Rescue Department.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.