Mary P. Voss, 94, of Grand Island passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Community Hospital of McCook, surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. Don Buhrman. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, with a Christian Wake Service at 6 , at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.
More details will appear later.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Voss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.