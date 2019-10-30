SAN ANGELO, Texas — Mary Louise Talbot, 84, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
A memorial celebration will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Grape Creek Baptist Church in San Angelo, Texas, with Brad Winchester officiating.
Donations in memory of Mary can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association to help find a cure. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/Grape Creek.
She was born Sept. 30, 1935, to parents Boyd and Ruby Ramsey in Grand Island. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1953 and married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Lee Talbot, on Nov. 7, 1953.
Mary was a true homemaker and her family was so special to her. She loved working with her hands and making beautiful things by sewing, painting, crafting, knitting, crocheting and jewelry-making, especially with others. She enjoyed working in fabric stores to support her creative hobbies. After retirement, she and Tom traveled in their fifth-wheel trailer with Servants on Wheels Ever Ready until settling in San Angelo, Texas. Mary made things feel like home while Tom did maintenance at church camps. She had a passion for telling others about Jesus.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Thomas Lee Talbot; daughter, Connie and Steve Hochreiter of Grape Creek, Texas; son, Steven and Julie Talbot of Lincoln; son, Ryan and Dora Talbot of LaPorte, Ind.; 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren with one on the way; brother, Jerry (Herk) Ramsey; and sister, Cheryl Trueman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and a brother.
