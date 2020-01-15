Mary A. Stoltenburg, 90, of Grand Island passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
Mary was born on the family farm near St. Libory on April 6, 1929, daughter of Lawrence and Mary Elizabeth (Evers) Trentman.
Mary grew up on the family farm near St. Libory and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1947. She began employment with Commercial National Bank as a bookkeeper. In 1974, she started working for Five Points Bank and retired in 1999.
On Jan. 23, 1950, she was united in marriage to Bruce T. Stoltenburg at the St. Libory Catholic Church. The couple farmed southwest of Grand Island where they raised their family.
Mary was an active member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church and the Ladies of St. Leo’s. She enjoyed caring for the land and growing an extensive flower garden. Mary was skilled at counted cross stitch, making many gifts for all of her friends and family.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Arrasmith of Grand Island and Cyndy (Mike) Ryan of Shelton; grandchildren, Rachel (John) Swanson, Sara (Kyle) Kuhel, Josh (Leslie) Ryan, Jake Ryan, Zak (Alicia) Stoltenberg, and Austin Stoltenburg; great-grandchildren, Nick (Nicole) Swanson, Tom (Hanna) Swanson and James Swanson; great-great-granddaughters, Delaney Kuhel, Clara Ryan and Aileen Swanson; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; son, Fred; infant daughter, Michelle Mary; parents; brothers, Elmer, Harold and David Trentman; and sister, Betty Trentman.
