DALLAS, Texas — Mary Osa Stephens Ryder, 86, of Dallas, Texas, passed away the morning of June 11, 2019, while in hospice care in Dallas.
A burial service will be at 3 p.m on Aug. 31 at the Grand Island Cemetery.
Mary Osa Stephens Ryder was born to Richard and Carolyn Stephens on July 28, 1932, in Grand Island. She attended the Grand Island public schools, and upon graduation, was accepted to Mills College in Oakland, Calif., where she studied education and was her class valedictorian.
She graduated in 1953, and was married to Del Ryder of Grand Island in 1954. The couple moved to Denver, where their children, Marydel and Steve, were born. In 1960 the family moved back to Grand Island, where Mr. Ryder joined his father-in-law’s insurance business and Mary settled in to raising their children.
Following a divorce in 1971, Mary returned to the classroom, teaching at Barr Junior High, and then two years later moved back to Denver where she earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in education administration from the University of Denver. She held the position of dean and registrar at Colorado Women’s College, and later served as dean of education at Mesa College in Grand Junction, Colo.
She spent the last years of her career serving as the director of teacher certification at the Colorado Department of Education. After retiring in 2002, she moved to Dallas to be closer to her daughter’s family. During an active retirement, she volunteered at Richland College, reading to vision-impaired students, and served on the board of the homeowner’s association where she lived.
She is survived by her brother, Richard Stephens Jr. of Milford; daughter, Marydel Harris and husband, Raymond, of Dallas, Texas; and son, Steve Ryder of Wheat Ridge, Colo. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Stephen Harris of Dallas, Texas, Elizabeth Black and husband, Josh, of Longview, Texas, Carrie Arnold and husband, Clay, of Dallas, Texas, and Tim Harris and wife, Elizabeth, of Dallas, Texas. She was very proud of her eight great-grandchildren, Ruthie, Jude and Will Black, Ryder, Liza and Evie Arnold, and Connor and Hunt Harris.