Mary P. Voss, 94, of Grand Island passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Community Hospital in McCook surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, with a Christian Wake Service at 6 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at St. Leos Catholic Church, with the Rev. Don Buhrman officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery.
Mary was born December 4, 1925, at St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island to Frances and Anna (Whalen) Dunn. Mary graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1943. After graduation, Mary worked for Northwestern Bell for 17 years. On March 26, 1951, Mary was united in marriage to LuVerne R. Voss at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. To this union there were five children; Jean Mohnike of Grand Island, Tom Voss of Grand Island, Kathy Jakubowski of Grand Island, Tim Voss of Lincoln and Julie (Rick) Metcalf of McCook.
Mary was a charter member of St. Leos Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters. Mary also assisted with the elections in Grand Island for many years. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years LuVerne Voss; son, Thomas M. Voss; brothers, Joe Dunn and wife, Phyllis, and Jim Dunn, and wife Jeanette; and parents, Frances and Anna Dunn.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jean Mohnike, Julie Metcalf and Kathy Jakubowski; and son, Tim Voss. Mary is also survived by grandchildren, Corey Mohnike, Eric Mohnike, Michael Voss, Ann Behn, Jared Metcalf-Murray, Jake Metcalf, Annabelle Davis, Hannah Masters and Sarah Cox. Mary is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial fund will be established in her memory.