Mary Magnusson, 95

CENTRAL CITY — Mary H. Magnusson, 95, of Central City died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Litzenberg Long Term Care in Central City.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the United Methodist Church in Central City with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to United Methodist Church and The Good Life Center in Central City. Condolences can also be sent to www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Mary was born on March 22, 1924, to John J. and Mary (Corrigan) Connolly in New Haven, Conn. She attended James Hillhouse Academic High School, graduating in 1941. She then graduated from Yale New Haven School of Nursing.
Mary grew up in New Haven, Conn., and then moved to Fremont where she waited for Bill to be discharged from the military. Mary then married William Magnusson on April 17, 1946, in Lincoln. The couple lived in St. Edward and Schuyler, and then moved to Central City in 1949. Mary was a library trustee from 1960 to 1968. In 1968, she began as a children’s librarian for 15 years, where she taught story hour for many Merrick County children. In 1984, she became the library director until 1987, when she retired from Hard’s Memorial Library.
Mary was a member of the United Methodist Church, serving as the financial secretary for 15 years. She served on many other organizations and boards, including American Legion Auxiliary, serving as past president and The Order of Eastern Star since 1948. She was part of Beta Sigma Phi, Nebraska Epsilon Master Chapter, Guardian Council for Job’s Daughters, 40 and 8 Salon 769, Chapeau. She served on the State of Nebraska Library Association, as the trustee and Legislative liaison; she was also a board member of Midland Area of Aging, Extension Club, Girl Scout Leader, and was president of Union Pacific Old Timers.
Mary is survived by three daughters and sons-in-;aw, Beryl and Jim Kohtz of Bedford, Texas, Deborah and Craig Wessale of Lincoln, and Jocelyn and Tom Shires of Grosse Pointe Park, Mich.; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; one son, Kirby Magnusson; three brothers, John, Joseph and Paul Connolly; and two sisters, Agnes Connolly and Catherine McCormack.