AURORA — Mary Lucas, 73, of Aurora, formerly of Grand Island, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora.
Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Don Buhrman will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home, with rosary to follow at 7.
Mary was born on Nov. 25, 1945, in Fullerton, daughter of Ralph and Mona Helen (Zimmerle) Neumann.
Mary grew up on the family farm near Fullerton, where she attended school.
On Jan. 25, 1961, she was united in marriage to Leon Lucas. The couple made their home in rural Hall County and Merrick County. They spent 41 years on the family farm near Grand Island, where they raised their five children along with many pigs, cows, chickens and extensive gardens.
Mary loved to care for the children and animals. She sewed numerous jackets and dresses and even a few Halloween costumes. Mary enjoyed canning and baking; she shared her skills with all of her family. She was always in attendance at every game, recital, and concert — anything one of the children or grandchildren were active in. Mary was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church, and was employed as one of the lunch ladies at Cedar Hollow School, where she also helped out in the library. Mary enjoyed staying active and loved time spent with her family.
Her memory is cherished by her children, Lucinda (Kenneth) Canfield of Otis, Colo., Ralph (Ramona) Lucas of Grand Island, Richard Lucas of Grand Island, Jeremy Lucas of Grand Island and Michelle Lucas of Aurora, Colo.; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Leon; parents; and grandson, Kenny Canfield.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Condolences may be left for Mary’s family at www.giallfaiths.com.