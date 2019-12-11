ST. LIBORY — Mary Elizabeth Lehn, 66, of St. Libory passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at home, with her family at her side.
Memorial service and celebration of Mary’s life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial of ashes will be at a later date in Souleville Cemetery at Boelus.
Mary was born July 30, 1953, at Elkhart, Kan., the daughter of Vernon Sr. and Evelyn (Hughes) Wood. She graduated from Kearney Senior High School, class of 1971. Mary met her future husband and LOVE of her life in December of 1971, and on April 22, 1975, she married Richard W. Lehn.
Following graduation, Mary was employed at Rinder Printing until 1978. She then worked at Heartland Advertising and Aguilar Printing. She was employed with Island Landhandlers Inc. for 32 years, from 1987 until March of 2019.
Mary loved making her jellies and jams, and cooking in general. She also loved to crochet and had a green thumb for her house plants. She was always willing to share her talents with anyone.
Those who cherish Mary’s memory include her husband, Richard; brother, Vernon “Woody” (Dorene) Wood Jr. and their children, Natalie (John) Ady and daughter, Becky, Chuck (Amy) Wood and Dannielle (Oscar) Wood; sister, Frances (Joe) Brockman and their children, Lenore (Bill) Whiting and children, Christopher, Elizabeth and Jessica, and Randy (Albie) Burger and children, Maureen “Jaca,” Samantha, Delia and Alena; stepson, Chris (Melissa) Lehn and their children, Derek and Jacob; stepdaughter, Tonia Smith and stepson-in-law, Alan Smith, and their children, Dustin (Kaitlin) Smith and Cassandra Smith.
She is also survived by numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Mandy (Dec. 9, 1978–July 16, 1989); her parents; grandparents; brother, Jere Wood; grandson, Jeremy Smith; and niece, Rachelle Hewitt.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Tabitha Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.