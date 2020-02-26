GILTNER — Mary Kay Pavey, 78, of Giltner passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Giltner, with the Rev. Loras Grell officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Apfel Funeral Home–Grand Island; a rosary will follow at 7.
Mary Kay was born July 15, 1941, in Greeley to Jay and Cecelia (O’Connor) Scott. As a young child she moved with her family to Grand Island, where she graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic in 1959.
She was united in marriage to Ron Pavey on April 11, 1961, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island and to this union, four children were born. The couple made their home in Giltner.
Mary Kay was known for her devotion to her children, grandchildren and friends. She was always baking delicious apple pies, sewing endless Halloween costumes, and many times had a pot of oxtail soup on the stove. Mary Kay had a bottomless collection of fabric, rickrack, bobbins and pins. She could whip up a new pair of shorts or a pair of sweatpants at a moment’s notice. Anyone who entered her kitchen would be fed with whatever she was currently cooking. Fried chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy was one of her all-time favorite dishes.
Mary Kay also had a love for animals and often had too many cats to count, with an occasional dog, as well. In addition, she was a very devoted Catholic and she prayed the rosary several times a day throughout her life. Mary Kay always had a candle burning just in case a special prayer was needed for her many friends.
Her home was filled with photos of her family showing off her genetically dominant red hair that many of her children and grandchildren have inherited.
She worked as a waitress at the I-80 Holiday Inn Restaurant for more than 20 years, and later worked in the Walmart Fabric Department, using the skills she loved most.
Mary Kay is survived by her husband, Ron of Giltner; son, John (Connie) Pavey of Arlington, Texas; daughter, Marcy (Scott) Vanosdall of Omaha; brothers, George Scott of Norco, Calif., and John (Linda) Scott of Huntington Beach, Calif.; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Chris McMaster and Jane King; and sister-in-law, Pat Scott.
Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.
