Mary JoAnn Campbell, 88, of Grand Island passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, while taking an afternoon nap at Azria Health Broadwell.
A celebration of life ceremony with spreading of ashes will take place at a later date with family at her favorite childhood swimming and fishing spot off the Elkhorn River bridge near Ewing. Remaining ashes will be placed near her departed daughter.
Mary Joann was born on Oct. 11, 1931, in Ewing, the daughter of Ray and Millard (Cannon) Angus. In 1949, Mary JoAnn graduated from high school and chose to continue her education. Mary JoAnn went on to take business classes in Norfolk. After business school she went to work in the banking field for several years, including three adventurous years in Los Angeles.
In 1954, she married Robert “Bob” Kruger in Inglewood, Calif. Together, they returned to Nebraska, living in Hartington, Creighton and Shelton. They had four children: Crystal, Tom, Alan, and Letha.
After working in banking and having four kids, Mary JoAnn changed career paths and returned to school in Kearney to become a licensed practical nurse, LPN. She loved being a nurse. Mary JoAnn would share many stories on nursing.
She said her most honoring work was caring for those veterans who served while she nursed at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Grand Island. After more than a decade of service to the vets, she retired.
Mary JoAnn was united in marriage to “the love of life,” Lyman Campbell, on Oct. 9, 1979, in Clinton, Mo. Together they traveled, hosted parties, played cards and gardened. They could often be found sitting on their back patio watching the birds, flowers and the American flag fly, just enjoying retirement and each other’s company. They were together until his death in 2002.
Those left to remember Mary JoAnn are her daughter, Crystal (Kruger) Gangwish of Shelton; son, Tom and Rhonda Kruger of Grand Island; son, Alan and Carol Kruger of Hastings; stepdaughter, Lynn and Randy Spiehs of Grand Island; stepdaughter, Marcia and Steve Boyd of Flower Bound, Texas; 21 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Additionally, she will be remembered by her grandchildren who had the opportunity to live with their Grandma, including Levi, Shelby and Jacob Mueller and Bailey Brooks. Her beloved grandson, Levi Adam Mueller, provided years of love and devotion by supporting his grandma during breast cancer treatments and surgeries, allowing her to come out as a survivor.
Again, in later years, Levi took care of her as her mind began to fade from Alzheimer’s. This allowed Mary JoAnn to remain in her home to enjoy her prized irises, lilies, ferns, cats, dog and birds for several years before moving into a nursing care.
Now, Mary JoAnn can be reunited with departed loved ones for eternal rest: daughter Letha (Kruger) Brooks; stepmother Phyllis Angus; brother Ray F. Angus; husband Lyman Campbell; father Ray Angus; mother Mildred (Cannon) Hemenway; and grandson Mathew Watson.
The family requests memorials to the Breast Cancer Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Association, or Veterans Affairs. It would like to extend a special thanks to the care team at Wedgewood Care Center and Azria Health Broadwell who took care of Mary JoAnn since she arrived for memory care in 2017.