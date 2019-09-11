CLARKS — Mary Jameson, 58, of Clarks, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
A gathering in Mary’s Honor will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home, with the rosary at 7.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Celebrant will be the Rev. Jim Golka.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Mary was born on July 18, 1961, in Omaha, daughter of Jack and Patricia (Davin) Jameson.
She graduated from Grand Island Senior High and continued her education, earning her Associate’s Degree.
She loved to watch her grandkids when able, flower gardening, cooking and watching an old black and white movie or reading a good mystery. But most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends.
Mary is survived by her children, Stephanie Crow of Gardnerville, Nev., Davin (Victoria) Jameson of Virginia Beach, Va., and Abby Jameson of Los Angeles, Calif.; grandchildren, Jocelyn, Max, Emma, Dyver, Sophia and Dylan; significant other, Jeff Swertzic of Clarks; brothers, Steve (Nancy) Jameson of Portland, Ore., Mark Jameson of Dallas, Texas, and Dave Jameson (Lisa Doncheske) of Lincoln; sister, Susi Markham of San Diego, Calif.; beloved dog, Belle; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; sisters, Janet Jameson and Nancy Scott; and special uncle, Jerry Davin.
Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Cancer Center or Aseracare Hospice.