ST. PAUL — Mary “Isabella” Vogel, 83, of St. Paul passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. The Rev. Dr. Russ Anderson will be officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Mary Isabella LaCosta was born Oct. 25, 1935, to John and Emma (Kendall) LaCosta. Her father was a fisherman and she grew up and attended school at Picadilly through the eighth grade.
Isabella married Richard Delaney on Oct. 25, 1952, at Port au Port, Newfoundland, where Richard was employed as an electrician at Pine Tree Hill, an American radar site.
Richard was killed in a car accident on Nov. 28, 1962, leaving Isabella and five young daughters.
On March 27, 1965, she married an American serviceman, John Vogel, at Port au Port. He was stationed at Jerry’s Nose, which was a part of Harmon Air Force Base, Stephenville, Newfoundland.
In May of that year the family came to the United States when John was transferred to Del Rio, Texas. Later they lived in Belgrade, Neb., and Cheyenne, Wyo., before settling in Dannebrog. Isabella and John moved in 1989 to Sacramento, Calif., where John was employed at Hyster Forklift. They returned to Nebraska in 2002 and settled in St. Paul, where they resided ever since.
Isabella was a homemaker and was employed at Johnson’s Steakmaster in Dannebrog and at Heritage Living Center in St. Paul. She loved to sew and work in her garden and in later years she loved to play games on the computer.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, John, of 54 years; six daughters and their spouses, Deborah and Ken Harders of Wood River, Jane and Chuck Wieck of Dannebrog, Shirley Delaney of Omaha, Carol and Dave McKeon of Ravenna, Sheila and Gene Horak of St. Libory, and Isabella and Chris Melnychuk of Roseau, Minn. She also leaves 19 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and a sister, Mercedes Tudjan of Calgary, Canada.
Isabella was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard; parents, John and Emma LaCosta; five sisters, Annie, Margaret, Whilomena, Therese and twin sister, Kay; nine brothers, Jim, Stan, Harold, Bartholomew, Bernard, Alphonsus, Roderick, Mercier, and John; and a son-in-law, Bill Reynolds.
