PAPILLION — Mary Beth Harrold, 71, of Papillion passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Family Life Center, 520 W. Lincoln St. in Papillion. Interment will be in the Cedar Dale Cemetery in Papillion.
Kahler-Dolce Mortuary at 441 N. Washington St. in Papillion is entrusted with arrangements. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the mortuary.
Mary was born Dec. 25, 1948.
She is survived by husband, Jim; daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Marc Vieth, Stephanie and Kent Crandall; grandchildren, Brady Vieth and Bailey Vieth, Taylor Crandall and Connor Crandall; mother, Ruby Peppie-Hinrichs; sister, Jackie Mach; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Carol Peppie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Peppie, and brothers-in-law, Ken Mach, Joe Ketchmark and Kenny Wolfe.
Memorials are suggested to Midlands Community Foundation, Mary Beth Harrold Scholarship Fund.