Mary Beth Hanson, 59, of Grand Island passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.
Memorial service and celebration of Mary Beth’s life will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 29, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.
Mary Beth was born Nov. 4, 1960, in Sevierville, Tenn., to Roy Ray and BettyJo Herron. At the age of 14, she was adopted by Harry and Suzanne Statland. Mary Beth graduated from high school in Kansas City, Mo.
Her first husband was Steve Cook and a son, Jonathan, was born to this marriage. She later married Edward Cummings, and this union was blessed with a daughter, Kapra. Lastly, Mary Beth married John Hanson and son Benjamin was born to this union.
Mary Beth loved to garden and to preserve and can her produce. She enjoyed sewing and made many quilts for her family. She also loved to read and Stephen King was her favorite.
Those who cherish her memory include her children, Jonathan Cook of Lincoln and his son, Tommy, Kapra (Keith) Schleichardt of Grand Island and their children, Kaysha, Keithen, Kardter and Kennedy, and Benjamin Hanson of Grand Island.
She is also survived by brothers, Richard, Ray, Sam and Eddie, and sisters, Pat and Dolly.
Mary Beth was preceded in death by her adoptive parents; her birth parents; two husbands, Steve and Edward; and two sisters, Bonnie and Darnell.
