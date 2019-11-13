ORD — Mary Etoile (Colborn) Axelson, 95, of Ord passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Valley View Senior Village in Ord, two days following her 95th birthday.
Service in Mary’s honor will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Mary was born to Hannah (Clarke) and Ben Colborn of Palmer on Nov. 7, 1924. Mary attended elementary school at District 31 in Merrick County. She attended high school for three years at Central City High School and one year at Fullerton High, where she graduated in 1942. Mary attended one year of college at Nebraska Christian College in Central City.
On June 2, 1943, Mary married Robert Held. This union was blessed with six children.
Mary worked alongside Robert on the family farm near Archer. Following the family’s move to Central City, Aurora and lastly Grand Island, Mary put her hard work to use as the head cook at Parkplace Nursing Home and, most recently, Century Manufacturing.
In 1973, Mary married Captain Stalker of Central City, who preceded her in death. In 1983, Mary married Conard Axelson of Topeka, Kan. From this union Mary has one stepson, Kevin Axelson.
As a young person, Mary enjoyed riding her pony over hills, reading books and helping outside on the farm. Later in life, Mary enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble and Words with Friends.
Mary was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Grand Island.
She is survived by her children, Leo Held of Minnesota, George Held (Carmen) of Colorado, William Held (Pam) and Monna Israel (Robert), both from New York, Pamela Schwensen (Bill) of Ord and Kris Comer (Don) of Grand Island; stepson, Kevin Axelson of Texas; 22 living grandchildren, 59 great-grandkids and four great-great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her three husbands; first-born grandson, Marine Sgt. William James Schwensen, member of Reconnsissance, 3rd Division, when he was lost at sea; daughter-in-law, Karol Held; her stepdaughters, Connie Lou Johnson and Dawn Marie Henington; and stepson, Kenneth Axelson.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.giallfaiths.com.