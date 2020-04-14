ST. PAUL - Mary Ann Nevrivy, 89, of St. Paul, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Cremation has been chosen due to the COVID-19 restrictions. A Memorial Mass will be held at later date at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Inurnment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Memorials are suggested to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

Mary Ann was born on April 30, 1930, at Stuart, the daughter of Martin and Anna (Goebel) Hamik. She grew up near Stuart and graduated from Stuart High School.
She later moved to Grand Island, where she attended the Grand Island Business School.
She was united in marriage to Edward J. Nevrivy on June 13, 1953, in Grand Island. The couple lived their entire married life in St. Paul, where they raised their family and owned and operated Bryan Jensen Clothing, retiring in 1990.
Mary Ann was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and its Council of Catholic Women.
She enjoyed playing bridge and all her friends at Sherman Lake. She loved the holidays and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Dr. Thomas and Jane Nevrivy of Fort Collins, Colo., Michael Nevrivy of Hastings, and Lori Wozniak and friend, Maury Wolinski of St. Paul; five grandchildren, Dr. Mary Margaret and Kelly Johnston of Longmont, Colo., Edward Nevrivy and fiancée, Patricia Neves of Queenstown, New Zealand, Joseph Nevrivy of San Francisco, Hilary and Benito Galvan of Grand Island and Alanna and Cesar Galvan of Greeley, Colo.; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward on July 12, 2013; son-in-law, Ken Wozniak; sisters, Sister Fidelia Hamik and Theresa Bolich; and brothers, Victor, Albert, James, Robert, Fritz and George Hamik.
