ORD — Marvin J. Rice, 91, of Ord passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the CHI Immanuel Health System Hospital in Omaha.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Pastor Don Schauda will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ord Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Marvin Rice, please visit Tribute Store.