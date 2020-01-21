ORD — Marvin J. Rice, 91, of Ord passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the CHI Immanuel Health System Hospital in Omaha.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Pastor Don Schauda will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ord Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Jan 23
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 23, 2020
10:30AM
Ord Memorial Chapel
1005 North 28th Street, P.O. Box 230
Ord, NE 68862
