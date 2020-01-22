ORD — Marvin J. Rice, 91, of Ord, passed away, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the CHI Immanuel Health System Hospital in Omaha.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Pastor Don Schauda will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ord Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Marvin James was born Aug. 1, 1928, in Dixon County, near Newcastle, to Floyd W. and Eunice M. (Burson) Rice. He spent his childhood on farms in Dixon County and received his education at Martinsburg and Allen.
In 1945, Marvin settled in Valley County. On Nov. 2, 1947, he was united in marriage to Eva E. King at the Mira Valley EUB Church south of Ord. The couple spent the first part of their married life on the Ball’s Ranch in the Mira Valley area. They farmed in several areas of Mira Valley before purchasing their own farm where they farmed, ranched and raised their family of four. Eva passed away on Jan. 16, 2000; Marvin continued to make his home on the farm where he lived for 55 years.
Marvin was a member of the Fort Hartsuff Calvary; Prairie Promenaders Square Dance Club and League Bowling.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Susan Rice of Ord; two daughters and a son-in-law, Eileen Rice of Tajique, N.M., and Joyce and Rick Wolfenden of Mullen; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters and three brothers-in-law, Gladys and Stanley Nolte and Gail and James Studnicka, all of Ord, and Arnold Sperling of Kearney.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Eva; a son, Ron Rice; a brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Mary Rice; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Grace and Clarence Hansen and Doris Sperling.