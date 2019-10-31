Marvin ‘Mike’ Swanson, 93

PALMER — Marvin “Mike” E. Swanson, 93, formerly of Palmer, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. The Rev. Mike Anderson and Cheryl Anderson will be officiating. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Palmer.
Visitation will be an hour prior to services Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is in charge of arrangements.
Mike was born in Genoa to Earl and Hazel (Irwin) Swanson on July 31, 1926. He attended Oakdale District 31 in Nance County through the eighth grade.
He married LaVera J. Place on Dec. 12, 1947, in Burwell. In the early ’80s, Mike was employed by Case New Holland in Grand Island. He then worked in various communities as a hired man for Riley Brothers of Mitchell, Bob Fagen Feedyard of Cairo, CBI Hay Mill of Abbott and Dinsdale Brothers of Palmer.
He enjoyed bowling, baseball, watching Husker football games and playing cards. He umpired Legion baseball for many years.
He is survived by his children, Marvin “Butch” Swanson (Lorene Culler) of Grand Island, John Swanson (Teri) of Grand Island, Beverly Kilkemeier (Al) of Grand Island and Carolyn “Sue” Walters (Bill) of Omaha; brother, Carl Swanson of Simpsonville, S.C.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; wife, LaVera; infant sister, Helen Geneva; and brother, Elon Swanson.