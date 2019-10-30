PALMER — Marvin “Mike” Swanson, 93, formerly of Palmer, died Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. The Revs. Mike Anderson and Cheryl Anderson will be officiating. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Palmer.
Visitation will be an hour prior to services Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is in charge of arrangements.
More details will follow.