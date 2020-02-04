Marvin ‘Bill’ Dugan, 96

GREELEY — Marvin W. “Bill” Dugan, 96, of Greeley died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Revs. Thomas A. Ryan and Antony Thekkekara will concelebrate the funeral mass. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Church, with a vigil service at 7.
Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.
Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Bill’s obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Bill was born Feb. 10, 1923, the son of Edward T. and Frances C. (Dolan) Dugan.
He grew up in rural Greeley, graduating from St. Joseph Academy in O’Connor in 1941. He began farming and raising cattle after his graduation. He married Mary Eileen “Mac” Dugan on April 10, 1944, at Sacred Heart Church in Greeley. They lived in rural Greeley where they raised their family, farmed and fed cattle.
Bill was an avid baseball player and coach. He played league in Greeley as well as the Ord Night Baseball League. He and Mac were wonderful dancers and enjoyed weekend dances in the area. His pride was watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in school and sporting events. He had a love for the land, the crops it produced and animal life (Black Angus Cattle) it sustained, and thanked God daily for his many blessings. He relished harvest season and treasured the time spent on his John Deere tractor and combine. At bull sales, Bill was always in the front row. He loved going for a drive with his red healer Mitzi. The one word to best describe Bill and what he loved being is “Farmer.”
He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, a past Parish Council member, past Greeley County Commissioner and member of the PCA Board.
Bill is survived by his two sons and a daughter-in-law, Garold “Gary” M. and Sarah Dugan of Elizabeth, Colo., and David Dugan of Grand Island, and four daughters and three sons-in-law, Carol A. and Ed Reilly of Greeley, Jane M. Dugan-McIntyre of Greeley, Barbara K. and Tim McIntyre of Greeley and Mary Frances “Peachie” and Mark Haschke of Spalding. Others left to cherish his memory include 25 grandchildren, Billy Dugan, Tina Carbaugh, Jared Dugan, Wade Dugan, Caitlin Dugan, Matt Dugan, Kara Steenson, Kevin Reilly, Colin Reilly, Megan Meier, Shay Reilly, Nolan Reilly, Jason “Mac” McIntyre, Allison Bloom, Joselin Lockard, Monte McIntyre, Mindy Grossart, Jeremy McIntyre, Cassie Molt, Lexxie Rohrig, Cain Haschke, Madalynn Haschke, Morgan Haschke, Rachael Dugann and Kellen Dugan; 59 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill is welcomed into heaven by his parents; wife, Mary “Mac” Dugan; a son, William Edward “Billy” Dugan; a granddaughter, Ann Marie Dugan; a great-granddaughter, Madison McIntyre; a great-great-granddaughter, Lily Jean Romero; and his siblings, Frances, Edward, Gerald, Don, Mary, Jack, Jim, Joe, Dick, Dorothy and Rusty.