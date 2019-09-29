Martin R. “Marty” Chapman, 81, of Grand Island, formerly of Fountain Hills, Ariz., passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
A celebration of Martin’s life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at All Faiths Funeral Home, led by Dan Naranjo.
Marty was born July 15, 1938 in Cherokee, Iowa, the son of Harry and Lucille (Mosier) Chapman. He graduated from Meriden High School and Morningside College before enlisting in the Marine Reserves. As a young man Marty was active in Golden Gloves Boxing in the Sioux City area. Marty spent his professional years as a Certified Public Accountant in Iowa and Nebraska.
In December 1965, Marty married Linda Crawley and together they raised four daughters. The Chapman home was busy, active and always entertaining. Later Marty met Donna Petzoldt (Dunn) and they were married in 2001. The couple loved to travel, taking several trips to Hawaii, Florida and California until retiring in Fountain Hills, Ariz., in 2016. Marty and Donna were members of the Saddle Club and Riverside Country Club while living in Grand Island. Marty was also a member of the American Legion.
Marty’s memory will be cherished by his children and their spouses, Lisa Chapman and Philip Gabriel of Los Angeles, Calif., Jennifer and Matt McGowan of Coralville, Iowa; Amy and Brad Dunagan of Valley Park, Mo. and Anne Chapman-Biegger and John Biegger of Lake Stevens, Wash.; seven grandchildren, Heather, Michael, Caitlin, Austin, Paul, Ethan, Samantha and Sarah; and three great-grandchildren, Lenore, Lorelei and Hunter.
Also important in his life were his stepson, Terry Luft and family of Lincoln; a brother and sister-in-law, David and Ruth Chapman of Minnesota; and two sisters, Sharon Turpin of Arizona and Judy Chapman who resides in Ireland.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna, in 2018; his parents; and a stepdaughter, Kerry Luft.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com. Memorials are suggested to the family.