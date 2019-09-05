Martin R. “Marty” Chapman, 81, of Grand Island, formerly of Fountain Hills, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Celebration of life and memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at All Faiths Funeral Home. More details will follow.
Martin R. “Marty” Chapman, 81, of Grand Island, formerly of Fountain Hills, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Celebration of life and memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at All Faiths Funeral Home. More details will follow.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.