ORD — Martha Marie Janus, 100, of Ord passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Valley View Senior Village at Ord.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord with the Rev. Mark Maresh officiating. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home, with a rosary at 7. Memorials may be given to the St Mary’s School.
Martha was born Oct. 20, 1918, at Burwell to Bolish and Martha (Zulkowski) Suminski. As child she was raised on a farm between Elyria and Burwell. She attended country school not too far from their farm.
Martha was married to Henry Janus in 1938 at St. Mary’s Church in Elyria. They raised their three children in Ord.
Martha and Henry loved to dance any chance they could. One of their favorite places was the Ord Elks Club. Martha was very active as a member of the Elks Does. She loved to play bingo and cards. Martha loved to bake the family her famous roast beef, cinnamon rolls, Kolaches and especially her fudge.
She is survived by a daughter, Shirley Stapp, and her husband, Garry, of Ord and a son, Ron Janus, and his wife, Penny, of Northglenn, Colo.
She is also survived by six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry; a son, Richard; brothers, Dominick, Carl, Leonard and Bernard Suminski; and her sisters, Barbara Papiernick and Gerti Durand.