GILTNER — Marsha Seim, 75, of Giltner passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Westfield Quality Care.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at the Giltner Community Center. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Marsha Sue Seim, daughter of Fostin ‘Toots’ and Velma (Cline) Omel, was born at Grand Island, on June 11, 1944, and passed away at Aurora on Dec. 6, 2019, at the age of 75.
She grew up in Giltner and graduated from Giltner High School. On Nov. 11, 1962, she was united in marriage to Larry A. Seim. They had four children: Shawn, Shannon, Kimberly and Kerri. While the children were young, Marsha was a stay-at-home mom and decorated cakes. They lived in Worms, Ogallala and settled in Giltner in 1988. Later, Marsha worked as a day care provider and was co-owner of the Basket Case, Doll Shop and Tea Room.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Larry of Giltner; two sons, Shawn N. (Kate) Seim of Rochester, Mass., and Shannon R. (Susan) Seim of Chesterfield, Va.; two daughters, Kimberly Seim of Giltner and Kerri (Travis) Walker of Goshen, Ind.; brother, Skeeter Omel of Giltner; sister, Gloria (Rudy) Graham of Carlisle, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and other relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Kay Omel.