Mark Sutton, 47

OMAHA — Mark James Sutton, 47, of Omaha, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, with celebration of life at 11 a.m., at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel, 8201 Harrison St. in La Vista. Interment will be in Harvard Cemetery.
Mark was born April 26, 1973, to James and Roberta (Hanson) Sutton in Grand Island. He attended West Lawn Elementary and graduated in 1991 from Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School in Grand Island. He attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1991 and 1992. He then attended Central Community College-Grand Island in 1996 taking EMT classes.
After high school he held various position at Nathan Detroit’s in Grand Island, Barry’s Bar & Grill, Husker Auto Group and Quebecor World, all in Lincoln. The last company he worked for was Oriental Trading Co. in La Vista, as a stocker and then a warehouse supervisor before he started having health problems.
He was a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend with the biggest heart helping anyone in need. He enjoyed going to the casinos with his family and doing lottery scratch tickets. In his free time, he enjoyed playing pool, video games, working on cars and attending his niece and nephew’s sporting events. He loved his niece and nephews as though they were his own children.
He is survived by his father, James; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kristen and David Diaz of Bennington, and Heather and Waco Riblett of Omaha; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Shawn and Cindy Sutton of Bennington and Jared Sutton of Omaha; a niece, Joselyn Diaz; six nephews, Ben and Joe Sutton, Ryan, Tyler and Joshua Riblett and Elijah Diaz; aunts, cousins and numerous friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta; paternal grandparents, Lester and Evelyn (Fitzke) Sutton; maternal grandparents Albert and Lorene (Rinke) Hanson and aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.