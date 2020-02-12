Mark Peterson, 61, of Grand Island, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Gollaher Chapel. The Rev. Kelly Karges and Pastor Murray Jones will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.
Memorials are suggested to Mark’s family for future designation.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Mark was born on Nov. 15, 1958, in Fremont, son of Enos and Sandra (Becker) Peterson.
He attended country schools near Grand Island, 1-R School and graduated in 1977 from Northwest High School.
On August 10, 1985, he was united in marriage in Grand Island to Karen Brown, the union was blessed with two children; Geoffrey and Emily.
Mark was a long-time employee of Werner Construction of Hastings, reconditioning roads all over the state of Nebraska.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, oftentimes sharing his love of the outdoors with his children. He was a man of few needs and appreciated the simple joys in life, the outdoors, good friends and loved his family.
He is survived by his mother, Sandra Peterson of Grand Island; children, Geoffrey (Maggie) Peterson of Cross Plains, Wis., and Emily (Eric) Jones of Kearney; mother of his children, Karen Peterson; grandsons, Samuel, Peter, Reuben and Phinehas Jones; and a sister, Sally (Jim) Thomas of Grand Island.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Enos; and brother, Kevin.