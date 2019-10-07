LOUP CITY — Mark Kwapnioski, 58 of Loup City died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard L. Piontkowski will officiate the Mass. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church. No rosary scheduled.
Memorials are suggested to the Kwapnioski family or Loup City Fire and Rescue.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for Mark’s family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.