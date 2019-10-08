LOUP CITY — Mark Kwapnioski, 58, of Loup City died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will officiate the Mass. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church. No rosary scheduled.
Memorials are suggested to the Kwapnioski family or Loup City Fire and Rescue.
Memorials are suggested to the Kwapnioski family or Loup City Fire and Rescue.
Mark A. Kwapnioski was born Sept. 14, 1961, at Columbus to Lucian and Dorothy (Spotanski) Kwapnioski. Mark grew up and attended school in Loup City and graduated from Loup City High School in 1980. He lived in Loup City all of his life. Mark was employed by JBS Swift in Grand Island for 37 years. He also had a cow herd he raised on the Spotanski homestead. He was a member of St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church. Mark enjoyed spending time with his dog, Razz, muscle cars, hunting and spending time with his nephew, Andrew Iske.
Mark is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Russell Goc of Loup City; a brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Lori Kwapnioski of Loveland, Colo; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Linda and Cody Anglemyer of Loup City, Barb Boyles of Ashton and Sherri and Kirk Skibinski of Ashton; a close nephew, Andrew Iske of Loup City; three nephews, B.J. Skibinski and his wife, Taylor, Seth Skibinski and Zach Boyles; three nieces, Steph Rosenthal and her husband, Jon, Jordyn Boyles and Maddison Anglemyer; four grandchildren, Courtney, Kailey, Kole and Teylor; and a great granddaughter, Destiny.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Lucian and Dorothy; a brother, Steve; a sister, Karen; and his grandparents.