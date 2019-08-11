Marjoury “Marge” Purdy, 95, of Grand Island died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Tiffany Square.
Visitation will be on Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be on Monday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church with Fr. Robert Lewis officiating. Burial to follow in Wolbach.
Marge was born on Aug. 7, 1924, to Henry and Amelia (Rieck) Hadan. She was raised and received her education in Primrose, graduating from Primrose High School in 1942. She attended Wayne State College for her teaching certificate.
After her marriage to Ernest Purdy, Marge met her life partner, Robert Stubby, with whom she spent the last 45 years.
Marge served as the plant manager for Cargill for 20 years before her retirement. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, where she has been on several committees. In her spare time, she enjoyed going dancing and playing cards in her youth. She also enjoyed her coffee group with her special friends, and keeping track of her grandchildren’s activities.
Those left to cherish her memory include, Bob Stubby; daughters, Diane Bade (Allen Wiese) of Fremont, Shirley (Jerry) Cook of Wolbach; grandchildren, James (Lorraine) Cook of Fullerton, Joe (Cathy) Cook of Belgrade, Debi (Tracy) Filter of Fremont, Dustin Bade of Fremont; eight great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Hadan of Pharr, Texas.
Marge was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Schoessler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church or donor’s preference.
