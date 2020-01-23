COMSTOCK — Marjorie M. Valasek, 90, of Comstock, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Ord Memorial Chapel with a Rosary at 7 p.m. recited by the Rev. Mark Maresh. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Marjorie Mae was born Jan. 12, 1930, on the farm near Elyria to Stanley and Barbara (Kapustka) Swanek. She spent her childhood on farms in Valley County where she received her early education and then graduated from Ord High School in 1948.
Following high school, Marjorie worked in Ord at the Farmer’s Store and the Irrigation District. On Oct. 6, 1953, she was united in marriage to Johnnie Valasek at Arcadia. The couple made their home on a farm west of Ord where they spent their entire married life.
Later in life, Marjorie was a cook at the District #26 School and the Den in Comstock. Johnnie passed away on April 19, 2008. Marjorie continued to live on the farm until recently making her home at the Community Memorial Health Center.
She was a very active member of the St. Wenceslaus Geranium Catholic Church and the altar society. After the church closed in 1995, she became a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Marjorie was a WFLA Lodge #112 member, 4-H leader and was involved in the Helping Hands Extension Club.
Marjorie enjoyed cooking, gardening, needlework and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Pat Valasek of Comstock; a daughter, Cindy Linke of Grand Island; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Maxine Volf of Ord.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Johnnie; and a brother, Don Swanek.